Next chapter for tribal students: 300 schools to join special project in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move to foster education among tribal communities, the general education department is scaling up its Special Enrichment Programme for Comprehensive Quality Education.

Set to extend its wingspan to provide additional financial support to 300 schools — up from the current 40 — with higher numbers of scheduled tribe students from the next academic year, the programme will also consider additional schools from the plantation and coastal areas, officials confirmed. The allotted funds will be used for parent awareness sessions, expert sessions, field excursions, and other related activities. Initial steps like teachers’ training, which do not have much financial requirement, have already begun in many schools.

“Contribution towards tribal education is one of the key advancements we are making this year,” C A Santhosh, education department additional director, said.

Another senior official, who previously worked with the programme, commented that absenteeism is a concern among tribal students. Hence, activities invoking academic interest among students should be incorporated, she said.

“As planned, parent awareness sessions will be beneficial in this context so that we can make them understand the significance of education,” she said.