North Kerala’s love affair with luxury, vintage cars faces harsh reality check

KOZHIKODE: In North Kerala, the love for gleaming luxury cars and timeless vintage models is not just a pastime, it is a cultural phenomenon. From roadside tea stalls to high-end car shows, conversations often turn to the growl of a Mercedes-Benz engine, the sleek lines of a Porsche, or the elegance of a vintage classic. However, the passion, long celebrated as part of the region’s lifestyle, has now collided with the country’s biggest crackdown on smuggled vehicles in recent years.

Customs officials conducted sweeping raids across Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kochi as part of Operation ‘Numkhor’ – Bhutanese for ‘vehicle’ – on Tuesday, uncovering what they described as an elaborate racket smuggling luxury cars into India through Bhutan, bypassing massive tax liabilities. “This is one of the largest operations in recent times,” a senior customs officer told reporters. “Luxury vehicles worth crores were being imported illegally, exploiting the Bhutan route. It is organised financial crime.”

In Malappuram and Kozhikode, districts shaped by decades of Gulf remittances, cars are more than machines. They are symbols of success and identity. The appetite for luxury automobiles has only grown: in Kerala, around 200 units priced above Rs 25 lakh are sold every month, with industry sales reaching nearly Rs 100 crore monthly. Kozhikode leads the state in luxury car purchases, while Malappuram’s high numbers are often credited under Kozhikode’s sales records. The buyers are a familiar mix: NRI industrialists, medical entrepreneurs and businessmen.

“Here, a car is not just transport, it’s identity,” said Faisal Rahman, a Kozhikode-based enthusiast who organises weekend supercar meets. “People pour their savings, even Gulf earnings, into these dream machines. For some it’s pure passion, for others it’s about prestige.”