School bus crashes into wall in Kerala's Venganoor, 15 students injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school bus of VPS Malankara Higher Secondary School met with an accident at Kalluvettankuzhi in Venganoor while picking up students on Wednesday morning, leaving around 15 students with minor injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the school bus. The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into the compound wall of a house. It also struck an electric post, half of which pierced through the windscreen, shattering the glass.

Local residents and the police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured children to the Primary Health Centre in Vizhinjam. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, although one side of the bus was completely damaged in the crash.

Education Minister V Sivankutty is expected to visit the injured students soon.