38 days since allegations of sexual misconduct, MLA Rahul returns to Palakkad

PALAKKAD: MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who had stayed away from public life for 38 days following serious allegations of sexual misconduct, made a guarded return to his constituency on Wednesday. His reappearance, marked by secrecy and heightened security, has triggered sharp political responses across the district.

Rahul arrived in Palakkad early in the morning in a private car initially displaying an MLA board. He first visited the homes of late Congress leaders Xavier, the former Mandalam president, and P J Paulose in Mannarkkad to offer condolences to their families. Later in the day, he proceeded to his constituency office in Palakkad.

By the time he reached his office around 4.15 pm, the MLA board was removed from his vehicle, reportedly due to concerns over possible protests. Only about 20 party workers were present at the office to receive him, far fewer than usual.

Supporters greeted him with shawls and embraces, after which Rahul took his chair, attended to two pending complaints, and briefly interacted with the media. “I have nothing to say right now. I will explain everything in detail later,” Rahul told reporters, adding that he intends to remain in the constituency in the coming days. He dismissed the threat of protests, remarking: “Let them happen. I am not afraid.”

The return has drawn mixed reactions. BJP state vice-president C Krishnakumar reiterated that his party would oppose Rahul’s presence at public events, while DYFI leaders said they would consult with state leadership before planning further agitations. Police had deployed heavy security around the MLA’s office in anticipation of unrest, with both BJP and DYFI staging protest marches earlier in the day.

“It is indeed a low-profile comeback for Rahul, once considered an aggressive young voice in Congress. He now faces an uphill battle to re-establish credibility within the party and regain the trust of his constituency,” said a UDF leader.