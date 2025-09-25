391 cases against MPs, MLAs pending in Kerala courts, show government report

KOCHI: The trial in cases registered against former and sitting Kerala MPs and MLAs is moving at a snail’s pace in courts across the state. In all, 391 cases against lawmakers are pending in the courts, a government report showed. Of those, 59 have been pending for more than 10 years, 100 for five to 10 years and the remaining 232 for less than five years. Warrants were issued in 55 cases, but just 12 were executed.

Of the 59 cases that are over a decade old, the police did not receive summonses in 29. Of the 30 summonses they received, 27 were served. Three were not served as the accused were absconding.

Twelve warrants were issued in the cases of which two were executed, while 10 were not due to reasons such as the accused having died, absconding or a stay ordered by the HC.

Expressing concern over the pendency of the cases, the High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the court administration to instruct nodal officers to coordinate efforts for expediting service of summonses in cases pending for over 10 years.

It issued the order in a suo motu case initiated to monitor the progress of the pending cases against the MPs/MLAs.

In a warrant issued against Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the reason for non-execution was ‘not found in person’.