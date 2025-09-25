Bihar woman who lived in Kerala reunites with family after 18 years

KOZHIKODE: Leelavati, known as Makkani, a 55-year-old woman from Bihar, has finally reclaimed her place among loved ones after 18 years of separation. Clutching her one-and-a-half-year-old son, she had wandered into Kozhikode in 2007, having lost her sanity. Now, through the relentless efforts of retired Central Home Ministry officer and social worker M Sivan, Makkani’s heart-wrenching journey has culminated in a tearful reunion with her siblings, Ramsundar and Simur. She has set off for her homeland in Bihar.

The story began in 2007 when Kozhikode Town Police found a young woman wandering with her infant son. Identified as Makkani, she was admitted to the Government Mental Health Centre in Kuthiravattom, Kozhikode, while her son, Anand, was placed in a local children’s home and later transferred to a children’s home in Wayanad.

As Makkani’s mental health improved, she was moved to the Government Asha Bhavan in Mayanad, Kozhikode, where she lived for years, longing to meet her family.