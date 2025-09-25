Central team meets Kuttanad farmers to study challenges faced by paddy farmers

ALAPPUZHA: A central team appointed by the Union Ministry of Agriculture has arrived in Kuttanad to study the challenges faced by paddy farmers. The delegation, led by joint secretary S Rukmani, held discussions with farmers and experts as part of its visit to key paddy-growing regions in the district.

The team members interacted with farmers at the Rice Research Station at Mankombu. The farmers demanded measures to strengthen paddy cultivation, including the development of high-yielding rice varieties, greater mechanisation, GI tagging of Kuttanad rice, extensive use of drones in agriculture, and promotion of eco-tourism.

The team will continue its field visits in Kuttanad, Thrissur, and Palakkad until September 26.