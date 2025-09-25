Congress settles N M Vijayan’s debt, pays Rs 63 lakhs in total

KALPETTA: The Congress has cleared the Urban Bank debt of former Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan, amounting to Rs 63 lakh. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, during his recent visit to Wayanad, had earlier assured that the loan availed from the Sulthan Bathery Urban Bank would be settled soon.

The party had previously provided Rs 20 lakh in direct financial assistance to Vijayan’s family and paid another Rs 10 lakh to a private financial institution. With the debt now resolved, the Congress leadership hopes the intervention will bring closure to an issue that had triggered sharp criticism within local party circles.

Padmaja, Vijayan’s daughter-in-law, had insisted that the Urban Bank loan be settled by September 30, warning that her family would begin a hunger strike in front of the DCC office on October 2 if the demand was not met. The mention of Congress leaders in Vijayan’s suicide note had earlier sparked a major controversy.