Congress settles N M Vijayan’s debt, pays Rs 63 lakhs in total

KALPETTA: The Congress has cleared the Urban Bank debt of former Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan, amounting to Rs 63 lakh. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, during his recent visit to Wayanad, had earlier assured that the loan availed from the Sulthan Bathery Urban Bank would be settled soon.
The party had previously provided Rs 20 lakh in direct financial assistance to Vijayan’s family and paid another Rs 10 lakh to a private financial institution. With the debt now resolved, the Congress leadership hopes the intervention will bring closure to an issue that had triggered sharp criticism within local party circles.
Padmaja, Vijayan’s daughter-in-law, had insisted that the Urban Bank loan be settled by September 30, warning that her family would begin a hunger strike in front of the DCC office on October 2 if the demand was not met. The mention of Congress leaders in Vijayan’s suicide note had earlier sparked a major controversy.
Following this, the family demanded that the party take responsibility for the debts. After discussions, Congress reached an agreement with the family under which it directly paid Rs 20 lakh and cleared Rs 10 lakh with a private financial institution. However, the commitment to redeem the house and land mortgaged with the Urban Bank was not fulfilled. Tensions escalated further when Padmaja, who had also written a note against the Congress, attempted suicide early this month.
Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan told TNIE that the party has fulfilled its commitment by clearing the debt.
However, Padmaja said the family had not been officially informed about the payment. “My father-in-law’s suicide note clearly stated that he mortgaged his house and land for the party. So it was their responsibility to take over the debt,” she told TNIE.