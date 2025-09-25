How one viral ‘waterfall kick’ landed Malappuram's Rizwan in Messi’s Buenos Aires farewell spotlight

KOZHIKODE: As the roar of 85,000 fervent souls echoed through the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi etched his final chapter on Argentine soil with a brace in a 3-0 demolition of Venezuela, sealing World Cup qualification with tears and a sense of triumph, on September 5. Yet, amid the sea of sky-blue-and-white, one unlikely pilgrim stood out. Not a local diehard, but a 22-year-old freestyle wizard from Areekode in Malappuram district – Muhammed Rizwan.

Invited as a VIP guest by the Argentina Football Association, Rizwan wasn’t just watching; he was there, heart pounding, as Messi’s precision mirrored his own viral sorcery. “I never imagined my dream player would gift me this moment,” Rizwan told TNIE.

A single Instagram reel that shattered records and borders is what came as a blessing for Rizwan, as there has been no turning back since then. Posted in November 2023 at the Keralamkundu waterfall, where emerald waters tumble over ancient rocks, he nailed a football from afar, arcing it behind the cascade in a feat of gravity-defying finesse.

What started as a lark exploded: 554 million views and counting, which was also viewed by the large populations of people around the world, including in Germany, Spain, and France. Guinness World Records crowned it the most-viewed Reel ever on January 8, 2024, with Rizwan hoisting the certificate triumphantly at the same roaring falls, football in hand.

“That kick? It was pure instinct,” he laughs, recalling the clip’s overnight alchemy from 1 million to global frenzy. Hailing from Mankadavu village, son of shopkeeper Abdul Majeed, Rizwan’s love affair with the beautiful game ignited in childhood.