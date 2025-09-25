Infra development contract for Palakkad Smart City awarded to two companies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has completed the tender process for infrastructure development for the Palakkad Smart City (Integrated Manufacturing Cluster) as part of the Kochi-Bangalore industrial corridor. The work contract was awarded to the joint venture between Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) and PSP Projects Limited. A total of 12 industrial corridor- smart city projects were sanctioned in the country last year and Kerala is the first state to award infrastructure development contract, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Palakkad Smart City is a Rs 3,600 project. The state government spent Rs 1,489 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. 1,450 acres of land have been acquired so far.

At present the land is under the possession of the KINFRA and it will be handed to the Corridor Development Corporation in phases. 110 acres were handed in December and 220 acres in March. Subsequently, the Union government transferred Rs 313.5 crore.