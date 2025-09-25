INTERVIEW | Focus more on active lifestyle to remain fit: Wellness icon Milind Soman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Short bursts of physical activity spread across the day is more helpful in achieving fitness goals than rigorous exercise at one stretch, says supermodel, endurance athlete and wellness icon Milind Soman. In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Soman, 60, the new brand ambassador of Trivandrum Marathon 2025, expressed concern over the spurt in cases of people collapsing during intense exercise.
He also welcomed the Kerala government’s decision to introduce Zumba sessions in schools as a ‘good start’. Edited excerpts:
There has been a spurt in cases recently of people collapsing in the gym while doing intense workouts. As a fitness enthusiast, what are your thoughts on that?
There needs to be thorough research on this aspect. Going by the lives that we lead today, there are many things that are not conducive for good health. There could be numerous factors involved such as pollution, chemicals in the food, and bad lifestyle. Also, a key factor that is often ignored is stress. To address that, people need to adopt activities that can reduce such factors.
What are the types of exercises that one should do to remain fit?
Decades ago, people used to walk to school, used to work in the fields and build houses by themselves. Which means, more than exercise, we are genetically wired for activities. We have to be always active. The more you sit, the more you fall sick. Also, these activities should be focused on yourself.
What about a person who does not have enough time to work out?
I’ve never gone to the gym. I exercise only for around 12 minutes a day and that too spread across various hours. Just stay off the couch, keep moving around as much as you can. If you have a desk job, do a set of squats for one minute after every hour. That in itself would keep you fit.
When it comes to running, not all people are able to do it. Especially people who are overweight and have knee-joint issues?
Overweight is an impediment. For that, you have to reduce weight gradually and then start running. Such people can start with walking and yoga, and also follow a regulated diet. These can be done till one achieves the required weight for carrying out activities such as running.
Recently, the Kerala government introduced Zumba in schools. Your thoughts?
Yes. It’s a good start. Students will at least get the experience of Zumba, and if they are interested in the activity, they can go for Zumba classes. It’s important to experience different activities so that you can choose something you enjoy. Unless you enjoy the activity, it will not be sustainable.
Also, sleep is another key factor that is often ignored. Isn’t rest as important as exercise?
Having good sleep is very crucial. People are neglecting sleep not because of stress but due to inceased use of TV, mobile phones and social media. It’s a choice and people are making the wrong choices.
You are the brand ambassador of Trivandrum Marathon. What are the tips for first time runners?
Not only for running, for any physical activity, you have to start gradually. Any activity is a learning experience. See how your body, mind, emotions respond to the activity and if it suits you, stick on with it.