INTERVIEW | Focus more on active lifestyle to remain fit: Wellness icon Milind Soman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Short bursts of physical activity spread across the day is more helpful in achieving fitness goals than rigorous exercise at one stretch, says supermodel, endurance athlete and wellness icon Milind Soman. In an exclusive chat with TNIE, Soman, 60, the new brand ambassador of Trivandrum Marathon 2025, expressed concern over the spurt in cases of people collapsing during intense exercise.

He also welcomed the Kerala government’s decision to introduce Zumba sessions in schools as a ‘good start’. Edited excerpts:

There has been a spurt in cases recently of people collapsing in the gym while doing intense workouts. As a fitness enthusiast, what are your thoughts on that?

There needs to be thorough research on this aspect. Going by the lives that we lead today, there are many things that are not conducive for good health. There could be numerous factors involved such as pollution, chemicals in the food, and bad lifestyle. Also, a key factor that is often ignored is stress. To address that, people need to adopt activities that can reduce such factors.

What are the types of exercises that one should do to remain fit?

Decades ago, people used to walk to school, used to work in the fields and build houses by themselves. Which means, more than exercise, we are genetically wired for activities. We have to be always active. The more you sit, the more you fall sick. Also, these activities should be focused on yourself.

What about a person who does not have enough time to work out?

I’ve never gone to the gym. I exercise only for around 12 minutes a day and that too spread across various hours. Just stay off the couch, keep moving around as much as you can. If you have a desk job, do a set of squats for one minute after every hour. That in itself would keep you fit.