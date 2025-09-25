Kerala Cabinet approves draft bills, key appointments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the Kerala Public Service Right Bill, 2025, and cleared an amendment to the state’s university acts to add a provision for holding syndicate meetings. It further decided to revise the staff pattern of Keltron and sanctioned new posts in various educational institutions.

Six High School Teachers (HST) posts will be created in Ancharakandi Higher Secondary School, Kannur, for the academic year 2022-23, while nine HST posts, one Junior Language Hindi and one Junior Language Arabic post will be sanctioned for 2023-24.

Two Scientific Officers (Nuclear Medicine) posts will be created at Malabar Cancer Centre. The Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSTT)-Junior (French) post in St Theresa’s Convent Girls HSS, Ernakulam, will be upgraded to HSST (French), and the Librarian Grade IV post at Government Polytechnic College, Pinarayi Education Hub, will be upgraded to Grade III.

Appointments to the State Food Commission were also cleared. K N Sugathan of Ramamangalam, Ernakulam (General Category), Rameshan V of Perinthalmanna (Scheduled Caste Category), Murukesh M of Kavundikkal, Palakkad (Scheduled Tribe Category), and Sheela T K of Alappad, Thrissur (Women’s Category) have been named members.

Decisions on salary revisions were taken, extending the benefits of the 11th Pay Revision Order to employees in government-approved posts in Food Craft Institutes.

The long-term pay agreement for employees of Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Limited (KCCP) will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2017, while the managerial staff of Travancore Titanium Products Limited will get revised salaries for five years from October 1, 2013, with the existing EPF contribution arrangement continuing.