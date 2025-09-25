Loan default case: Kuwait Bank sues 13 expat nurses from Kerala

KOCHI: The police have registered cases against 13 nurses from Kerala who defaulted on loans from Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait while working in the Gulf, bank representatives said on Thursday.

Earlier, another financial institution, Gulf Bank, had approached the Kerala police, resulting in 10 cases registered in December 2024.

According to Thomas J Anakkallunkul of James and Thomas Associates, representing Al Ahli Bank, the 13 nurses defaulted on loans totalling Rs 10. 33 crore.

They had taken the loans between 2019 and 2021 while working in Kuwait under the Ministry of Health.

"These nurses returned to Kerala after ending their work contracts but have since migrated to countries in Europe and the West for better opportunities. Yet, they have not repaid the loans," Anakkallunkul said.

Following Al Ahli Bank's complaint to the Kerala State Police Chief, cases were registered across the Kottayam and Ernakulam districts recently.

Eight cases were filed in Kottayam, including at Kuravilangad, Ayarkunnam, Velloor, Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom, and Thalayolaparambu police stations.