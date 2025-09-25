NSS trusts government's stand on women’s entry in Sabarimala: SNDP general secretary Vellappally

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said on Wednesday that the Nair Service Society (NSS) was convinced that the government had changed its earlier stand on women’s entry into Sabarimala.

According to him, the NSS realised that the government had dropped its earlier idea of implementing women’s entry, following assurances from the Devaswom Minister and other leaders.

Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara on Wednesday, Vellappally said that the NSS decision to support the government on the issue would benefit the Left in the upcoming local body elections.

“When the question of women’s entry came up, NSS strongly opposed it. Now the government has assured that traditional practices will be followed, and the earlier stand has been abandoned,” he said.