Operation Numkhor: Central agencies to join probe into illegal import of high-end vehicles

A source with the Kochi customs preventive unit said that the operation is still underway. A Land Cruiser was seized from Adimali on Wednesday, officers said.
High-end vehicles seized by the Customs Preventive Unit during Operation Numkoor in Kochi.
High-end vehicles seized by the Customs Preventive Unit during Operation Numkoor in Kochi.
KOCHI: As part of ‘Operation Numkhor,’ which uncovered a racket involved in the sale of high-end vehicles allegedly smuggled into India as second-hand imports, four more Central agencies are about to join the probe alongside customs.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central GST Department, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), are set to join the probe. Some of them are planning parallel inquiries into the sale of high-end vehicles that were smuggled from Bhutan.

Substantiating this, the ED informed the High Court that it suspects that proceeds from the racket were routed as black money, while National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to examine possible terror links.

“The possibility of other central agencies joining the probe is very high. Our investigation is still in its initial phase. As of now, neither the agencies nor the court has sought details regarding the probe,” said a top official with Customs.

“We got intelligence inputs that there are several smuggled vehicles on Kerala roads. Efforts are on to seize them. If the owners fail to produce valid documents, the vehicles will be confiscated and further action will follow,” he said.

The customs also seized a high-end Land Cruiser from a workshop in Kundannoor late Wednesday. The vehicle, registered in Arunachal Pradesh, is said to be the first first-owner vehicle seized in Kerala under the operation.

Meanwhile, customs officials said that actor Amit Chakkalakkal had been interrogated and released after recording his statement. Regarding the raids held earlier, Customs officials said that summons would be issued to the actors in due course.

