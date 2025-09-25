Operation Numkhor: Central agencies to join probe into illegal import of high-end vehicles

KOCHI: As part of ‘Operation Numkhor,’ which uncovered a racket involved in the sale of high-end vehicles allegedly smuggled into India as second-hand imports, four more Central agencies are about to join the probe alongside customs.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central GST Department, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), are set to join the probe. Some of them are planning parallel inquiries into the sale of high-end vehicles that were smuggled from Bhutan.

Substantiating this, the ED informed the High Court that it suspects that proceeds from the racket were routed as black money, while National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to examine possible terror links.

“The possibility of other central agencies joining the probe is very high. Our investigation is still in its initial phase. As of now, neither the agencies nor the court has sought details regarding the probe,” said a top official with Customs.