Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate KPCC's Kozhikode mega event in October

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC will organise a mega programme in Kozhikode in the presence of party supremo Rahul Gandhi in solidarity with his Vote Chori journey in Bihar. The programme, ‘Janadhipathya Samrakshana Sadassu’, will be held in October.

State Congress chief Sunny Joseph, who is in Patna to attend his first working committee meeting, has sought a date convenient for Rahul. The state Congress leadership is of the view that Rahul’s visit to the state should coincide with the campaign for local body elections.

Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the programme. It is the culmination of different levels of programmes organised by KPCC. In his speech at the CWC, Sunny Joseph said the party state unit has been organising house visits, signature campaigns, protest programmes and solidarity programmes at the ward, mandalam, block and district levels. The party had distributed over 93 lakh leaflets to houses through 23,000 ward committees,” he said.

Sunny informed the working committee that the whole programme will be completed by September 30. “KPCC has also taken up different programmes related to the Vote Chori campaign in the state,” he said.