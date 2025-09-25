Rs 1,000-crore Judicial City project in Kalamassery gets cabinet nod

KOCHI: The idea of a Judicial City, first proposed by the Kerala High Court administration that has long been grappling with severe space constraints at its current location near Marine Drive in Kochi, is becoming a reality.

With the cabinet giving its in-principle approval for the project, decks have been cleared for the initiation of steps like the acquisition of the 27-acre land belonging to HMT at Kalamassery. The Judicial City is estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore for land acquisition and infrastructure.

According to the cabinet note, the home department has been given the responsibility to initiate the steps necessary for project implementation. The decision follows up on the steps taken after a meeting between the chief minister and the Kerala High Court chief justice in 2023.

Subsequently, a team comprising Law Minister P Rajeeve and High Court Judges Muhammad Mushtaq, Bechu Kurian Thomas, Raja Vijayaraghavan and Satish Nainan had visited the site before the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). A consensus was then reached that Kalamassery is the most suitable place for the Judicial City, considering accessibility for all sections of people, ease of travel, and the geographical importance of the area.

Rajeeve said the Judicial City project is an example of how Kerala is moving forward with modernising the judicial system in line with the needs of the new era.