Rs 1,000-crore Judicial City project in Kalamassery gets cabinet nod

KOCHI: The idea of a Judicial City, first proposed by the Kerala High Court administration that has long been grappling with severe space constraints at its current location near Marine Drive in Kochi, is becoming a reality.
With the cabinet giving its in-principle approval for the project, decks have been cleared for the initiation of steps like the acquisition of the 27-acre land belonging to HMT at Kalamassery. The Judicial City is estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore for land acquisition and infrastructure.
According to the cabinet note, the home department has been given the responsibility to initiate the steps necessary for project implementation. The decision follows up on the steps taken after a meeting between the chief minister and the Kerala High Court chief justice in 2023.
Subsequently, a team comprising Law Minister P Rajeeve and High Court Judges Muhammad Mushtaq, Bechu Kurian Thomas, Raja Vijayaraghavan and Satish Nainan had visited the site before the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). A consensus was then reached that Kalamassery is the most suitable place for the Judicial City, considering accessibility for all sections of people, ease of travel, and the geographical importance of the area.
Rajeeve said the Judicial City project is an example of how Kerala is moving forward with modernising the judicial system in line with the needs of the new era.
“Judicial City will become a model for the country in the field of law. The practical way to expand the High Court building is to shift to Kalamassery. This is the most appropriate decision considering the transport infrastructure and the future development needs,” said Rajeeve, who is also the industries minister.
He added that there are limitations in acquiring land to expand the High Court building at Marine Drive. “Expansion at the existing site is no longer feasible due to a lack of adjacent land, pending notification of eco-sensitive zones, and competing development projects such as the proposed Exhibition City,” the minister said.
The public works department (PWD) has prepared a preliminary outline of the Judicial City, envisioned with modern systems and facilities -- including more than 1.2 million square feet of building space -- spread over 27 acres. The design features three towers, conceptualising Articles 14, 19, and 21 that ensure the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and equality, which are the main principles of the Constitution.
The main tower will have seven floors and the other two six floors each. There will be 61 court halls, including the chief justice’s, and the registrar’s offices. Towards the realisation of the project, the home department has also been tasked with examining the possibilities of obtaining central assistance.