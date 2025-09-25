Sabarimala Karma Samithi alleges organised attempt to convert temple into secular institution

KOCHI: Alleging an organised attempt to convert Sabarimala into a secular institution, leaders of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) said Hindu organisations see such attempts as dangerous and hurting the feelings of Ayyappa devotees.
Sabarimala is a Hindu temple, and all rituals and practices are based on Hindu scriptures. It is a temple administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) under the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act. The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam held at Pandalam on September 22 has decided to oppose any attempt to brand it as non-religious or secular, said SKS general convener S J R Kumar on Wednesday.
“The statement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the message of Sabarimala is spirituality without religion is contentious. The forces that tried to violate the age-old practices of Sabarimala in 2018 are making another attempt to hurt the sentiments of devotees. We will use all resources to oppose any such attempt.
The Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam has decided to prepare a master plan for the development of the temple and to approach the Union government to protect the temple. We will form an Ayyappa liberation movement to save the temple from exploitation,” he told mediapersons in Kochi.
A resolution passed at the sangamam urged the Union government to intervene for Sabarimala’s development, underpinned by faith. “Devotees have long been aspiring for scientific, sustainable and meaningful development of Sabarimala anchored in age-old traditions, practices and belief systems. However, successive governments in Kerala have failed to carry out any genuine development work at Sabarimala.
The present government is attempting to collect funds from wealthy individuals and is offering privileges that are completely against tradition and practices. Even amounts allocated by the Union government in the past for development have not been properly utilised.
The ruling left parties in Kerala have defamed Sanatana Dharma and made every possible attempt to weaken and destroy the sacred traditions of Sabarimala,” the resolution read.
The meeting declared total loss of faith in the state government and the TDB and requested the Union government to take all necessary steps for sustainable development of Sabarimala.
The meeting demanded withdrawal of cases booked against devotees for protesting against the violation of practices at Sabarimala. The government and TDB should withdraw the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court and submit a new one supporting the rituals and practices of Sabarimala.