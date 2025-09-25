The Ko-Ko Connect: Celebrating Durga Puja in Kochi

Kochi has long been a melting pot of communities from across India. The city still carries traces of the diverse cultures that touched its shores during its layered past, giving it its distinct cosmopolitan nature.



A prominent one among those is the Bengali community, which has made the city its home, preserving its cultural identity while blending seamlessly with Kerala’s ethos.



Many of the first-gen Bengalis in Kochi arrived in the 1960s to work in industries that were then the backbone of the city’s economy: construction, refinery and the Cochin Shipyard.



They brought with them not just professional skills but also a cultural heritage rooted in art, music and literature. As their numbers grew, so did their determination to hold on to their traditions. And so, the Kerala Banga Samskruti Sangha was born in the late 1960s.