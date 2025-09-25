Train travel turns nightmare; passenger associations seek more MEMU services in Kerala

KOCHI: With the seemingly perennial road work making travel along national highways a miserable experience in the state, people are increasingly switching to trains. But if the demand and supply ratio is anything to go by, the trains, especially those that conduct services within the state, are proving insufficient. And hence, passenger associations are demanding additional MEMU services.

“In the evenings, there is an unusual rush from Ernakulam and Kottayam stations to Kollam. The long gap after Parasuram Express passes in the afternoon adds to the rush. With the Kochi Metro terminal in Tripunithura becoming operational, passengers have completely abandoned private vehicles and are depending on trains, which has increased rail travel woes,” Ajaz Vadakedam, a member of Friends On Rails, told TNIE.

The situation is such that people are now travelling in packed coaches or hanging on for dear lives on footboards, or standing in toilet corridors holding their breath, he pointed out. Students and employees of MG University, Brilliant College, Medical College, and other educational institutions travelling towards Kollam are greeted with the sight of packed trains arriving at the Kottayam station, Ajaz said. “Although there has been a huge increase in the number of rail passengers, and revenue, over the past few years, there has been no significant improvement in the number of services for regular passengers. The congestion reaches its peak at Changanassery in the evening,” he said.

If this has become a regular affair on the Ernakulam-Kollam stretch under the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, things have taken a turn for the worse on the Ernakulam-Thrissur route ever since work began on NH 544 and NH 66.