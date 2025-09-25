UDF’s boycott of Ayyappa Sangamam ‘hundred percent correct' : Satheesan ; denies rift with NSS

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday asserted that the UDF’s decision to stay away from the Ayyappa Sangamam was “hundred percent correct,” dismissing suggestions of any rift with the Nair Service Society (NSS).

Responding to NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair’s remarks welcoming the Left government’s current position on Sabarimala, Satheesan said every community organisation is entitled to its own stand. “NSS has clearly stated there is no deviation from its policy of equidistance. Likewise, UDF too has a political position, one that was taken after detailed deliberations,” he told reporters in Kochi.

Satheesan described the government’s Sangamam as a political manoeuvre aimed at diverting attention ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. “This was a programme that collapsed on its own. 4,200 were promised, but barely 600 attended. The government paraded hate-spewing leaders, and a minister even read out a speech by Yogi Adityanath. By boycotting, we avoided becoming part of that farce,” he said.