Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan resigns; T J Isaac replaces him

KALPETTA: In a major political development in the Congress party in Wayanad, DCC president N D Appachan tendered his resignation on Thursday, a move that comes just two days after MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra concluded her week-long visit to the constituency.

While AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was criticised for keeping silent on the questions regarding the turmoil in the party’s Wayanad unit, and highlighting her meeting with notable persons from the socio-cultural fields and posting them on social media, the recent resignation of Appachan shows the impact of her visit.

Appachan has been nominated as the AICC co-opted member from Kerala by the AICC. T J Isaac, the chairman of Kalpetta Municipality, has been appointed as the new Wayanad DCC president. Isaac currently serves as KPCC secretary. He has held positions such as KSU district president, state secretary, Youth Congress Kalpetta Block vice-president and DCC general secretary.

Appachan had served 16 years as Wayanad DCC president during different periods. He was reappointed to the post in August 2021.