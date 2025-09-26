30 days since Rahul Mamkootathil’s suspension, Kerala's Congress camp in doubt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thursday marked the 30th day of suspension of Rahul Mamkootathil from the primary membership of Congress. KPCC chief Sunny Joseph announced the Palakkad MLA’s suspension on August 25 following sexual misconduct allegations.

While announcing his suspension, the leadership did not specify the time limit of the disciplinary action. This helped Rahul retain his MLA post. However, with the one-month period ending, confusion now prevails in the party.

The Congress constitution clearly outlines the procedure for suspension and revocation.

On page 50, in the chapter ‘Power of Suspension’ under clause 3(b), it states that if a member is suspended without a time limit, the matter should be placed before the PCC and proceedings be initiated so that the disciplinary action is disposed of within one month of the suspension order. Clause 3(b) says:- “If there is a prima facie breach of discipline, all such cases of suspension and subsequent decision thereon shall be reported to the AICC Office within a week from the date of such suspension or decision.

The party constitution also directs that if a member is suspended for a specified period, he or she may be called upon to resign from any position held in a local body, legislature or Parliament.

When TNIE asked the KPCC president about the subsequent action to be taken on Rahul’s suspension, he said that the party has to study the situation first.