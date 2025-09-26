BJP launches outreach programme in Kerala ahead of local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Thursday launched its state-wide outreach programme, Grihasamparka Yajna, as part of preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the campaign by visiting households in Rajaji Nagar here, while senior leaders were assigned responsibilities in various districts. “The people of Kerala are seeking change, and that change can only come through building a developed Kerala.

This is the mission of our party and every worker. As part of the campaign, BJP workers will visit households across the state to share the party’s vision for development. Guided by our principle of ‘Politics of Performance,’ we will engage with people on plans for Kerala’s comprehensive growth.”

Party sources said the initiative is aimed at reconnecting with people at the grassroots level and strengthening the BJP’s support base.