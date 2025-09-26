Kerala

Congress won’t cooperate with Rahul Mamkootathil, says Palakkad DCC president

“The party will not cooperate with Rahul Mamkootathil, not even in his role as MLA. People may still support him, the Congress will not, in any manner,” said Palakkad DCC president.
Palakkad DCC president A Thankappan.(File Photo)
PALAKKAD: Under pressure to keep its public image intact while the CPM and BJP breathe down its neck, the Congress has decided not to cooperate with disgraced MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was suspended from the party following a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Palakkad DCC president A Thankappan made this clear on Thursday. “The party will not cooperate with Rahul Mamkootathil, not even in his role as MLA. People may still support him, the Congress will not, in any manner,” he said. Rahul returned to the constituency on Wednesday, 38 days after the scandal that ended with him losing the party’s support.

However, Thankappan said if party workers are seen talking to him or smiling at Rahul, it should not be turned into an issue. “Rahul is outside the party and will not be allowed to attend its programmes. Both the KPCC president and the Leader of Opposition have made this clear,” he said.

