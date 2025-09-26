CPM leader’s remarks on Shafi-Rahul link raise furore in Kerala

PALAKKAD: A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday as the CPM and Congress engaged in a war of words over remarks made by CPM Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu, who allegedly described Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil as the “headmaster” of suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.
Mamkootathil is currently under suspension from the Congress and facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day about Mamkootathil’s return to his constituency after weeks of absence, Suresh Babu said, “Shafi Parambil is the ‘headmaster’ of Rahul Mamkootathil” and went on to claim that it was Shafi Parambil who had brought Mamkootathil from Pathanamthitta to contest in Palakkad.
The CPM leader directly challenged the Congress MP, saying: “I challenge Shafi Parambil. Will he openly declare that he does not approve of Mamkootathil’s acts and demand his resignation from the Assembly? He will not, because this is a joint business. It is said that more than Mamkootathil, he himself directly approaches people. I won’t reveal details now.”
He further alleged that several Congress leaders, not just Shafi, had acted as “teachers” to Mamkootathil when it came to issues concerning women.
“In women-related matters, Shafi Parambil is the ‘headmaster’ of Rahul Mamkootathil. Many Congress leaders are also his instructors. The Muslim League’s stance on such issues should be treated as the model to follow,” he added.
Suresh Babu also accused Mamkootathil of putting up a pretence of courage in Palakkad, remarking that “his skin is thicker than that of a rhinoceros.”
The comments provoked a sharp reaction from Congress MP Shafi Parambil, who accused the CPM of resorting to personal insults as part of its electoral strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls. “Is personal abuse the election strategy that the CPM has prepared for 2026?” Shafi asked, dismissing Suresh Babu’s remarks as baseless.