CPM leader’s remarks on Shafi-Rahul link raise furore in Kerala

PALAKKAD: A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday as the CPM and Congress engaged in a war of words over remarks made by CPM Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu, who allegedly described Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil as the “headmaster” of suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Mamkootathil is currently under suspension from the Congress and facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day about Mamkootathil’s return to his constituency after weeks of absence, Suresh Babu said, “Shafi Parambil is the ‘headmaster’ of Rahul Mamkootathil” and went on to claim that it was Shafi Parambil who had brought Mamkootathil from Pathanamthitta to contest in Palakkad.

The CPM leader directly challenged the Congress MP, saying: “I challenge Shafi Parambil. Will he openly declare that he does not approve of Mamkootathil’s acts and demand his resignation from the Assembly? He will not, because this is a joint business. It is said that more than Mamkootathil, he himself directly approaches people. I won’t reveal details now.”