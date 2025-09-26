Estranged relations with NSS land UDF in uneasy situation in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The estrangement between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the UDF has reached a critical juncture, with the NSS openly endorsing the LDF government’s stance on Sabarimala. This move marks a significant shift, as the influential community organisation had traditionally stood firmly with the UDF. The growing distance between the NSS top leadership and the UDF has rattled the Congress-led coalition, placing it in a challenging position.
According to NSS insiders, the main reason for the NSS’s shift is the UDF leadership’s increasing detachment from the organisation. “After the passing of leaders like Oommen Chandy and K M Mani, the present UDF leadership has failed to fill their vacuum. Despite having Nair leaders in the Congress, none of them are in touch with the NSS,” said an NSS leader.
The NSS leadership is also concerned about the lack of consultation during the UDF’s decision-making processes. “Oommen Chandy and K M Mani consistently sought the NSS leadership’s input before making decisions on political or public matters, particularly those affecting Hindu communities. While leaders from other communities consider the perspectives of their community leadership, a faction within the Congress party, currently in power, has adopted a stance against consulting with the NSS leadership,” said the leader.
The NSS leader also noted that the strained relationship between the NSS general secretary and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, following the latter’s remarks against religious and community leaders engaging in politics, remains unresolved.
Apart from Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, other Congress leaders do not maintain good relations with the NSS leadership. The NSS leadership perceives that these two leaders have been sidelined in the party’s decision-making process.
Meanwhile, the strategic political manoeuvre by the LDF through the Global Ayyappa Sangamam has produced significant outcomes, marking a pivotal shift in Kerala’s political landscape. Notably, the NSS and the SNDP Yogam’s support for the government on the Sabarimala issue indicates a growing alignment of Hindu sentiments with the Left, set against the backdrop of increasing communal polarisation in state politics.
Simultaneously, sources indicate that the NSS has adopted a strategic political position in light of internal conflicts within the Congress, which does not equate to explicit support for the LDF. “The NSS’s current stance aims to prevent a division of Hindu votes that could inadvertently benefit the BJP. The NSS is expected to adjust its position before the elections in a manner that would favour the UDF,” stated a Congress leader.
Speaking to TNIE, NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair clarified that the NSS has taken an issue-based stand, which should not be misconstrued as a political stance. “The government has agreed to our demand to safeguard the customs and rituals at Sabarimala without politicising the issue.
Over the past few years, the pilgrimage has proceeded without any incidents. Additionally, we advocated for development initiatives at Sabarimala. With both demands met, we expressed our appreciation to the government. There was no political motive,” he said.
At the same time CPM maintains a strong rapport with the NSS leadership with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself keeping direct touch with the NSS leadership. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan also keeps a good relationship with NSS supremo, engaging in consultations on matters related to Sabarimala. This has helped bridge the gap between the NSS and the LDF.