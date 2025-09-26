Estranged relations with NSS land UDF in uneasy situation in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The estrangement between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the UDF has reached a critical juncture, with the NSS openly endorsing the LDF government’s stance on Sabarimala. This move marks a significant shift, as the influential community organisation had traditionally stood firmly with the UDF. The growing distance between the NSS top leadership and the UDF has rattled the Congress-led coalition, placing it in a challenging position.

According to NSS insiders, the main reason for the NSS’s shift is the UDF leadership’s increasing detachment from the organisation. “After the passing of leaders like Oommen Chandy and K M Mani, the present UDF leadership has failed to fill their vacuum. Despite having Nair leaders in the Congress, none of them are in touch with the NSS,” said an NSS leader.

The NSS leadership is also concerned about the lack of consultation during the UDF’s decision-making processes. “Oommen Chandy and K M Mani consistently sought the NSS leadership’s input before making decisions on political or public matters, particularly those affecting Hindu communities. While leaders from other communities consider the perspectives of their community leadership, a faction within the Congress party, currently in power, has adopted a stance against consulting with the NSS leadership,” said the leader.

The NSS leader also noted that the strained relationship between the NSS general secretary and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, following the latter’s remarks against religious and community leaders engaging in politics, remains unresolved.