Kerala University study finds link between protein build-up in brain, schizophrenia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Is there a link between elevated levels of a protein named S100B in the brain’s olfactory lobe and schizophrenia? Yes, according to researchers at the University of Kerala, popularly known by its acronym KU, whose latest findings provide crucial insights into how schizophrenia affects brain function, particularly in relation to memory and cognition.

The study, by Viji Vijayan and Nimmi Varghese, has been published in the Journal of Biomedical and Molecular Toxicology. The researchers used chronic ketamine mouse model to study whether S100B protein expression in astrocytes is altered during schizophrenia -- a serious mental condition that can lead to hallucinations, delusions and disordered thinking and behaviour.

Astrocytes are star-shaped cells in the central nervous system that play a crucial role in supporting and modulating sensory processing, integrating neuronal signals, and maintaining the neural environment.

The objective of the study was to specifically study whether ketamine-mediated schizophrenia induction alters S100B population of astrocytes. Notably, the study revealed that the olfactory lobe, the brain’s primary centre for processing smell, showed significantly increased expression of S100B in mice, induced with schizophrenia-like symptoms using ketamine.