LDF government denying Ayushman Bharat benefits to people: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has allegedly accused the state government of failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Kerala.

During a recent public interaction, the actor-MP alleged that hospitals in Kerala were unable to accept the scheme as the state government had not contributed its share.

When a participant asked about a solution, Suresh Gopi responded, “Hand over Kerala's administration to us and on the very first day we will implement it. I am challenging both the ruling front and the opposition.”

The BJP Kerala unit posted a video of his remarks on Facebook with the title “We are with you.” In the accompanying post, the party said Ayushman Bharat is one of the biggest welfare initiatives of the Modi government, providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh annually for poor families.

While the scheme has brought relief to lakhs across the country, people in Kerala are being deprived as the Pinarayi government has not contributed its share, it said. “Deserving patients are being denied treatment and are in big crisis,” it said.