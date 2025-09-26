NSS, SNDP entitled to their views, says BJP Kerala general secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Community organisations like NSS and SNDP Yogam are entitled to their independent opinion and the BJP respects the same, said BJP state general secretary S Suresh. He was responding to questions on the stand taken by the organisations in the Sabarimala issue.

He added that a recent meeting of devotees in Pathanamthitta had passed a resolution on Sabarimala’s development, traditions, and pilgrim facilities, which was handed over to Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “Rajeev Chandrashekar assured the devotees that he will present the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Suresh said.

Responding to allegations linking BJP leaders to the suicide of party councillor Anilkumar, Suresh accused certain Left-leaning media outlets of politicising the tragedy. “We have already sent legal notices against such media firms,” he said. On Wednesday, BJP state secretary Anjana M P also submitted a petition to the city police commissioner against a few media houses, alleging they had published fabricated reports connecting her to Anilkumar’s death.

He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Kerala twice this year to review the party’s preparations for Mission 2025 — the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections. “During those visits, he closely assessed our preparations and gave guidance for Mission 2025,” Suresh said.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that successive UDF and LDF governments failed to ensure development in Kerala over the last 75 years. “In the coming days, we will expose the failures of both fronts and intensify our campaign across the state. The BJP is focused on development as its central agenda for Kerala,” he said.