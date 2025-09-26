Only 9.8% of migrant workers in Kerala have health coverage, finds Mahatma Gandhi University study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state government claims to have made significant strides in the welfare of interstate migrant workers, their access to health facilities remains poor, according to a recent study.

Researchers from the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, found that only 9.8 per cent of migrant workers in the state are covered by health insurance. Moreover, 87.7 per cent are not even aware of central and state health policies designed for their welfare. The study raises key questions about the effectiveness of government schemes in providing insurance coverage to these workers.

Earlier in the year, a report published by the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) found that at least 690-700 migrant labourers die every year in Kerala. “Around two migrant labourers die every day, of which one death is linked to workplace accidents,” said CMID executive director Benoy Peter. He added that there is no record of migrant worker deaths in the state.

The principal investigator of the MGU study, Dr Bijulal M V, said that a key reason for poor health insurance coverage is the involvement of middlemen. “No principal employer hires labourers directly. They do it through contractors. With multiple levels of contracts and sub-contracts, legal provisions get undermined, as the sole aim becomes labour arrangement,” he told TNIE.

Close to 50 per cent of migrant workers said that they are overworked in hazardous conditions, which vary from sector to sector — high risk in construction and manufacturing, and low risk in restaurants, salons, etc. Nearly 57 per cent said they work 9-12 hours a day. In certain places, workers mentioned that they were not allowed to sleep for more than six hours, despite 12-14 hours of work with an hour’s rest in between.