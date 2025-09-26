Pathanamthitta's Kodumon Estate back in focus for Sabarimala airport site

PATHANAMTHITTA: The demand to consider the Kodumon Estate for the proposed Sabarimala airport has gained fresh momentum, with the revenue department confirming that the district collector has been instructed to prepare and submit a report on the site. “The development comes as the follow-up of a Kerala High Court directive dated November 7, 2024, asking the state to include the government-owned Kodumon plantation in the ongoing Social Impact Study on the airport project,” said Dr Varghese Perayil, president of Kodumon Airport Action Council, which has been actively campaigning for the site instead of the proposed Erumeli site in Kottayam.

In a reply dated September 10, 2025, the Revenue Department Under Secretary informed that the Principal Secretary’s order of March 15, 2025 had already tasked the Pathanamthitta collector with examining the feasibility of setting up the airport at Kodumon estate, he said.

He also pointed out that a follow-up action is still awaited from the district administration. The state-owned Kodumon estate, spread across 1,200 hectares of revenue land in Adoor taluk, is a strong contender for the proposed Sabarimala airport. The land, lying mostly unused and covered with shrubs, spans Kodumon, Angadickal, Kalanjoor and Enadimangalam villages. The Kodumon Airport Action Council has been advocating for the site for the past four years, stressing that it poses no ecological hurdles.

Apart from the ecological factors, four railway stations are located within 30 km. Major highways -- KP Road, MC Road, Punalur-Muvattupuzha and Mavelikkara-Pathanamthitta roads -- are within a distance of 10 km.