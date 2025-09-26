Kerala

Rain lash central, southern Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in seven districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam for three hours from 7 am.
The IMD also said that moderate to light rainfall and strong winds were likely in other districts of the state.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heavy rains lashed parts of central and southern Kerala, the IMD issued an orange alert in seven districts on Friday morning.

Additionally, schools and colleges were closed in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall with surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph in the seven districts where an orange alert was sounded.

It also said that moderate to light rainfall and strong winds were likely in other districts of the state. An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

