Rs 50 per hour: Rent-a-friend apps gain traction in Kerala, but experts sound caution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new kind of social platform is gaining traction in Indian cities, including parts of Kerala. Promoted as a tool for building companionship, these online groups allow users to rent a friend for a certain number of hours. Whether it is someone to join you for a walk, a coffee, a movie, or accompany you to a public event, the promise is simple — companionship on demand, for a price.

Applications such as DosthAdda, FRND, PalMatch, along with Facebook and Telegram groups, display profiles of individuals who offer their time in return for a fee. Users can browse these profiles, filter them by age, language or interests, and book someone based on availability.

Users can also sign up to ‘become a friend’ and offer companionship. Hourly fees start as low as Rs 50 and go up based on activities. These platforms describe their services as strictly non-romantic. They specify that there should be no physical contact, no personal questions and no private locations. The companion arrives, spends the booked time and leaves once the session ends.

For Bushra Beegom R K, head of the sociology department at University of Kerala, the trend reflects rising urban isolation in the state. “Young people move away from home. The quality of nuclear families is deteriorating. Nobody has time to spend. Friendships thin out as work takes over. In that vacuum, a paid friend might feel like an easy fix. But it is not the same as a relationship that grows without money involved,” said Bushra.