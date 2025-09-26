Setback for Kerala govt as HC upholds stay on judicial commission in gold smuggling case

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the interim order of a Single Judge bench staying the functioning of the Justice VK Mohan Commission, appointed by the state government to probe whether any conspiracy was hatched or deliberate attempts were made to implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior functionaries in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Syam Kumar VM issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the State government against the Single Judge's ruling.

K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Advocate General, appearing for the State, contended that the Single Judge erred in overlooking the fact that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not a juristic person or a body corporate entitled to be sued in its own name, and therefore could not have maintained such a writ petition. However, the Division Bench observed that no fault could be found with the Single Judge’s finding regarding the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the ED against the Commission’s appointment order.