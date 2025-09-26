UDF stand on staying away from Ayyappa meet ‘100% right’, says Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday reiterated that the UDF and the Congress had taken the correct political stand by staying away from the CPM-backed Ayyappa Sangamam, saying the Opposition’s role was to expose the government’s “false bhakti.”

Addressing reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said the government’s sudden display of devotion was only a desperate attempt to recover from the looming defeat in 2026. “It is the Opposition’s duty to reveal the truth when the government tries to misuse Sabarimala politically.

We had three clear questions: Will the government withdraw the affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court? Will it withdraw the cases against thousands of devotees, including NSS workers and women? And what stopped it from doing anything for Sabarimala’s development for ten years, only to now come with a master plan?” he asked.

Satheesan’s remarks came a day after NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair praised the Sangamam event, sparking a political debate. He clarified that the UDF had no conflict with any community organisation, including the NSS and SNDP Yogam, and respected their freedom to take independent positions.

“We are not opposed to anyone’s decisions. But we also have our own. If we had gone to the Sangamam, we too would have been ridiculed like Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said.