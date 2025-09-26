What many want from Kerala Film Policy: Affordable tickets, regular work hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From cheaper e-tickets and snacks in cinemas to regular working hours — the public suggestions submitted online for the Kerala Film Policy have thrown light on the plight of moviegoers and behind-the-scenes technicians.

Sources with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) said the number of suggestions exceeded expectations, delaying the framing of the policy.

The government had announced that the policy would be drafted within two months of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave held in August in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the sources said the draft will be ready only by the first week of November.

“We are exploring provisions on how to implement better ticket rates. It is unclear if a uniform price can be introduced. We are looking for options that can benefit single-screen theatres too,” a top official with the cultural affairs department said.

On regularisation of working time, the official said it is practically difficult as cinema is a creative field.

“Members of the public, writers, mediapersons as well as film-based and other organisations, have submitted suggestions and opinions. Technicians like cinematographers besides shortfilm makers have voiced their concerns too,” a senior KSFDC official said.