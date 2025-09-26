What many want from Kerala Film Policy: Affordable tickets, regular work hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From cheaper e-tickets and snacks in cinemas to regular working hours — the public suggestions submitted online for the Kerala Film Policy have thrown light on the plight of moviegoers and behind-the-scenes technicians.
Sources with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) said the number of suggestions exceeded expectations, delaying the framing of the policy.
The government had announced that the policy would be drafted within two months of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave held in August in Thiruvananthapuram.
However, the sources said the draft will be ready only by the first week of November.
“We are exploring provisions on how to implement better ticket rates. It is unclear if a uniform price can be introduced. We are looking for options that can benefit single-screen theatres too,” a top official with the cultural affairs department said.
On regularisation of working time, the official said it is practically difficult as cinema is a creative field.
“Members of the public, writers, mediapersons as well as film-based and other organisations, have submitted suggestions and opinions. Technicians like cinematographers besides shortfilm makers have voiced their concerns too,” a senior KSFDC official said.
After the film conclave, the KSFDC had on its website invited suggestions from the public for framing the policy. The deadline for submissions ended on August 25. Authorities are also looking into the possibility of setting up a single-point data source, which will help them know the current production status of all films, the source said.
“Aspects like how to constitute a complaint redressal body to look into the issues in the industry, whether it should be specific to films or can be expanded to other areas like television; should it address only harassment complaints or concerns like intellectual property rights, are also being considered. A final decision can be taken once the suggestions are compiled,” the official with cultural affairs department said.
The compiled suggestions will be handed over to the expert committee by September 30. “We are trying to come up with a policy that incorporates all sections of cinema, making it different from the states which have their own film policy,” the KSFDC official said.
“The policy drafting will hopefully be completed this year. Interventions from multiple departments, including labour, electricity, law and local self-government, might be required for the effective implementation of the policy,” sources with the office of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said.