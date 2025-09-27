CEO-Kerala push to bring in postal voting for overseas electors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala has recommended the Election Commission of India (ECI) to introduce postal voting facility for overseas electors in the assembly elections next year.

CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar told the TNIE that he has sent a formal proposal to the ECI on bringing in postal voting for NRI voters, similar to the facility provided for service voters and officials on polling duty.

The demand had come from NRI representatives during a meeting with the CEO recently. Notably, over 75% of all-India overseas voter enrolments in the last Lok Sabha election were from Kerala. Also, more than 90% of overseas electors who voted were from Kerala.

“As per the latest electoral roll, there are around 90,051 overseas electors from Kerala. During the 2024 general elections, a little over 2,600 of these electors had voted. During my recent meeting with NRI representatives from the state, most of them said their participation in the electoral process could increase manifold if postal voting facility is provided to them,” Kelkar said.

He said the services of Indian embassies and consulates could be effectively used, especially for the large chunk of NRI voters in the Gulf region.

Legal opinion sought on new verification methods

“The postal ballots could be securely transmitted electronically to Indian embassies where the NRI voter can cast the vote after the elector’s credentials are verified. The marked ballots will be returned through post as in the case of service voters,” the official said.