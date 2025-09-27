In war or climate crisis, humanity needs cooperation, communion, says Mata Amritanandamayi

KOLLAM: The 72nd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi was celebrated on the Amritapuri campus in Kollam on Saturday. In her address, Amma stressed the need for love, selflessness and unity, while voicing concern over the negative influences on today’s youth. She urged parents to instil strong moral values in their children.

“During any adverse situation, be it war or climate change, it is important for humankind to foster cooperation, companionship, and communion,” she said.

“When we pursue education, we must realise that it has no value if it cannot instil moral values in our children. Parents must become role models for their children. Only then can we create moral values in them,” she said.

The celebrations began at 5 am with a Ganapati homam, followed by the Lalita Sahasranama Archana.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, led a satsang at 7.30 am the ashram’s main prayer hall. Amma arrived at 9 am and greeted devotees. Later, Guru Paduka Puja was performed under the guidance of Swami Amritaswarupananda. She also presented the Amritakeerthi Puraskaram to writer P R Nathan.