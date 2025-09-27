K M Shajahan granted bail in K J Shine cyber attack case

KOCHI: In a setback to the police, K M Shajahan, who was arrested by Chengamanad police for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against CPM leader K J Shine on social media, was granted bail by the Ernakulam CJM Court on Friday. The bail was granted on condition that he should cooperate with the investigation and should not be involved in similar crimes.

Meanwhile, the court came down heavily on the police for the haste in arresting Shajahan. The court inquired the prosecution how Shajahan – additional private secretary of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan in 2001-2006 period – was arrested within three hours of registering the FIR.

The court asked who gave Chengamanad CI the permission to arrest Shajahan. To this the prosecution informed the court that Chengamanad CI was part of the Special Investigation Team formed for investigation. Regarding the charge that the accused posted sexually explicit comments against the CPM leader, the court asked whether it was mentioned in the remand report.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shajahan said he has been fighting for the rights of victims in sexual harassment cases for the past 25 years.