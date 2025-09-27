Kerala government honours Mata Amritanandamayi

KOLLAM: The Kerala government on Friday honoured Mata Amritanandamayi during the silver jubilee observance of her address in Malayalam at the United Nations General Assembly Hall. The event was held at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus, Amritapuri, as part of Amritavarsham 72 – Amma’s 72nd birthday celebrations.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presented the honour on behalf of the state government.

“Amma has shown the strength of the Malayalam language and culture to the entire world. Her use of Malayalam on the global stage was also a powerful message to those who neglect their mother tongue. This is not merely a felicitation – it is a cultural awakening. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also conveys his respects and greetings,” he said.

The audience of thousands applauded as Malayalam once again resonated from the stage, recalling the historic moment when Kerala’s voice was first heard at the UN.

In her message, Amma dedicated the honour to the Malayalam language itself. “This award belongs to Malayalam, which has given us identity and form. Parents must inspire their children to take pride in and preserve their mother tongue,” she said.

MLAs CR Mahesh and Uma Thomas spoke. BJP state vice-president Dr K S Radhakrishnan, IG G Lakshman, Kerala Law Academy director Nagaraj Narayanan, actor Devan and The New Indian Express CEO Lakshmi Menon were present on the occasion.

The event was presided over by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Swamini Suvidyamrita Prana delivered the vote of thanks.