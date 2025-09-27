Meet the young siblings building an ‘aesthetic’ beauty brand in Kerala

KOCHI: With their trademark smiles and patented childish enthusiasm, two young siblings are giving beauty a new brand. Hailing from Thrissur, Kanishka and Akanshka are making a mark in the world of entrepreneurship with their skincare and fragrance business Aesthetic.

Specialising in natural and solid perfumes and lip balms, the brand currently generates a monthly revenue of around Rs 35,000.

It all started as a way to help seven-year-old Akanshka, who dropped out of school after an accident, beat boredom. “Akanshka met with an accident when she was in first grade. She ended up losing an organ. She couldn’t continue her schooling due to treatment.

Once she recovered, I found her looking for ways to combat ennui. I was then running a company that made lip balm in Coimbatore. I taught her to make and diversify the product. Kanishka, her elder sister, joined her to launch Aesthetic in January,” says Sari Changaramkumarath, their mother.

It helped that 12-year-old Kanishka was a busy bee. During her vacation, she took an online course in making solid perfumes. “Though the course extended beyond the summer break, I persisted with it.

Akanshka and I developed a keen interest in making beauty products, and we started taking it seriously. Our parents supported us by sourcing materials and taking orders, as well as with packaging and transportation,” says Kanishka, a student of Peramangalam Sree Durga Vilasam HSS.