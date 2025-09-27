Nothing real in Ashwathi, Rahul’s ‘real-life love story’

KOZHIKODE: In the fast-scrolling world of social media, where emotions run high and shares happen in seconds, a seemingly epic love story captured the hearts of thousands in Kerala recently. Dubbed the “Rahul-Ashwathi Chechi Romance”, it spread like wildfire across Facebook pages with endless shares.
But beneath the surface of this cinematic tale lay a stark reminder of how artificial intelligence (AI) is weaponising fake narratives to manipulate unsuspecting users, turning genuine human empathy into a tool for viral trickery.
Posts flooded Malayali social media circles, narrating the journey of Rahul, a young man, and Ashwathi Chechi, his childhood saviour. According to the viral narrative, written in Malayalam in the first person as if penned by Rahul himself, Ashwathi had heroically jumped in front of a speeding lorry to save five-year-old Rahul’s life years ago, sacrificing her own legs in the process.
Fast-forward to adulthood, and Rahul, now a successful professional in Bengaluru, decides to marry her, overcoming barriers of age, caste, disability, and social status. Accompanied by a heart-tugging photo of the “couple”, the post detailed their emotional reunion, family hurdles, and ultimate triumph of love.
“It was like a scene straight out of a Malayalam blockbuster,” said one netizen who fell for the tale, posting teary-eyed emojis and well-wishes.
Within days, the post racked up thousands of likes, comments, and shares across various Facebook pages. Users praised Rahul’s “selfless devotion”, with comments flooding in: “True love conquers all!” and “What an inspiring story, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!” The emotional pull was undeniable, tapping into universal themes of sacrifice, redemption, and romance.
But as the buzz grew, cracks began to appear. Sceptical users started questioning the authenticity. “The photo looks too perfect, could it be AI?” one commenter noted. Indeed, a closer look revealed the image was generated by AI tools, with telltale signs like unnatural lighting and flawless symmetry. More damningly, no personal accounts from Rahul or Ashwathi existed.
The story never appeared on verified media outlets or individual profiles, but only on anonymous or group pages known for churning out viral content. Searches for the real people turned up empty; Rahul and Ashwathi, it seemed, were figments of digital imagination.
Talking about the flip side of AI, Amrithraj, an IT professional from Kozhikode, said, “This isn’t just a harmless prank; it’s a prime example of how AI is cheating people on social media”. Advanced tools like image generators — think Midjourney or DALL-E — can create hyper-realistic photos in seconds, paired with fabricated stories crafted by chatbots or opportunistic content creators.
These hoaxes exploit our innate desire for feel-good narratives, driving engagement, and sometimes even monetisation through ads or donations. In this case, the fake post preyed on cultural values of loyalty and heroism, luring users into sharing without verification.
“People jump to conclusions without fact-checking. It’s impulsive sharing that amplifies the deception, eroding trust in online spaces,” Amrithraj pointed out further.
Online communities are now calling out the “Rahul-Ashwathi” saga as a wake-up call, urging Keralites, known for their tech-savvy yet trusting nature, to pause before sharing. “AI fakes are getting scarier,” warned Sreeraj N Menon, a cybersecurity expert.
“From deepfake videos to invented life stories, they aren’t just entertaining; they can spread misinformation, incite division, or even lead to scams.” According to the viral Facebook note that started it all, “I’m bringing Ashwathi Chechi, who lost her legs to save my life, into my own life. She’s five years older than I, has lost both legs, is the daughter of a woman who worked in our house, belongs to a lower caste, and comes from a financially backward family.