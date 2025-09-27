Nothing real in Ashwathi, Rahul’s ‘real-life love story’

KOZHIKODE: In the fast-scrolling world of social media, where emotions run high and shares happen in seconds, a seemingly epic love story captured the hearts of thousands in Kerala recently. Dubbed the “Rahul-Ashwathi Chechi Romance”, it spread like wildfire across Facebook pages with endless shares.

But beneath the surface of this cinematic tale lay a stark reminder of how artificial intelligence (AI) is weaponising fake narratives to manipulate unsuspecting users, turning genuine human empathy into a tool for viral trickery.

Posts flooded Malayali social media circles, narrating the journey of Rahul, a young man, and Ashwathi Chechi, his childhood saviour. According to the viral narrative, written in Malayalam in the first person as if penned by Rahul himself, Ashwathi had heroically jumped in front of a speeding lorry to save five-year-old Rahul’s life years ago, sacrificing her own legs in the process.

Fast-forward to adulthood, and Rahul, now a successful professional in Bengaluru, decides to marry her, overcoming barriers of age, caste, disability, and social status. Accompanied by a heart-tugging photo of the “couple”, the post detailed their emotional reunion, family hurdles, and ultimate triumph of love.

“It was like a scene straight out of a Malayalam blockbuster,” said one netizen who fell for the tale, posting teary-eyed emojis and well-wishes.

Within days, the post racked up thousands of likes, comments, and shares across various Facebook pages. Users praised Rahul’s “selfless devotion”, with comments flooding in: “True love conquers all!” and “What an inspiring story, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!” The emotional pull was undeniable, tapping into universal themes of sacrifice, redemption, and romance.