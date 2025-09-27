Priyanka Gandhi digs in to deepen roots in Wayanad

KALPETTA: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to have finally chosen her playground -- and the Congress leader appears to be sharpening her big-game temperament and fine-tuning her skills for the long haul.

When Rahul Gandhi vacated Wayanad after the 2024 Lok Sabha election to retain Rae Bareli, many dismissed her candidature as a stop-gap arrangement -- a sister stepping in for her brother. But Priyanka’s recent 10-day tour across Wayanad shows a leader intent not on substitution, but on claiming the hill district as her own political home.

Wayanad marked her formal debut in electoral politics. The by-election victory that carried her to Parliament was decisive, yet tinged with scepticism over whether she would hold true to the constituency or abandon it at the first opportunity? Priyanka’s actions over the past weeks suggest she is preparing to settle the question in her own way.

She has chosen immersion over symbolism, spending her days meeting writers, cultural leaders, bishops, Muslim scholars, tribal communities and farmers, listening closely to what they had to say.

Her itinerary was not confined to handshakes; she discussed the nature of local politics, the problems of the constituency, and even the weaknesses of her own party machinery.

She moved swiftly to show that she meant business. At Poozhithode-Padinjarathara she inspected the ongoing road survey. In Chooralmala-Mundakkai she heard the pain of landslide survivors. In their presence she called the district collector and pressed for urgent relief.

At the Chettiyalathur tribal settlement, she faced open anger from residents who said politicians had always betrayed them. The very next day she returned with the collector and assured them of electricity, water and other basic needs. For her, winning trust was the first step.