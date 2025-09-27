Sabarimala women entry issue a thing of past: CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala women entry issue is a thing of the past, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan. He criticised the media for trying to bring it into unnecessary discussion. “We are not interested in a postmortem on past subjects. However, do not think that it is a closed chapter,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

He also said that the NSS’ approach towards the government is to be seen as showing trust in government’s actions.

“The state government is all set to move into the third term by taking all sections into confidence. Kerala is preparing for it with people’s support. The position taken by NSS is an example of it. We want everyone’s votes, from all sections,” he added. When asked about the change in the stand of CPM on issues including women entry, Govindan said there is only one thing which does not change, and that is change.