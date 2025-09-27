Sabri, Kalamandalam’s first Muslim Kathakali student, to go on stage

THRISSUR: Sabri N, the first Kathakali student from the Muslim community to have enrolled at the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University, is all set to script another piece of history. On October 2, the Vidhyarambham day, she will make her debut on stage, aka arangettam.

Currently studying in Class 10 at the Kalamandalam School, Cheruthuruthy, in Thrissur, Sabri joined the kathakali course alongside Class 8 academics. Though many frowned upon her decision to pursue kathakali, her parents were supportive and happy, encouraging her to follow her passion. On her debut, Sabri will perform a ‘Krishnavesham’ for Purappad, in line with kathakali tradition.

“Right from my childhood, I have been interested in kathakali, its make-up, and the performance style. I would watch kathakali performances at the Mahadeva temple near our home and that influenced me a lot,” said Sabri, preparing for the D-day along with her fellow students.

It was in 2021 that Kalamandalam opened its doors for girls and women to pursue kathakali.

According to Nizaam, her father and an environment photographer, Sabri used to accompany him when he went for art performances, including kathakali.

“I found her very interested in learning about kathakali and its nuances. When I asked whether she wanted to learn it, she replied in the affirmative. And we didn’t oppose her wish,” he said.