UDF is 'secular', not concerned over NSS stance: V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emphasising that the UDF has made no attempt to appease the Nair Service Society (NSS), Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said they have no complaints or concerns regarding recent NSS’s stance.

Clarifying the UDF’s approach over NSS’s providing support to CPM, Satheesan said, “We have not asked the NSS to support us. They are a community organisation and have the full freedom to take their own stance. We have no complaints or objections regarding it.”

“Our position is political, and no force can change that decision,” he told the media in Thiruvananthapuram. He added that there is no question of cooperating with the Ayyappa Sangamam organised by those displaying pseudo-devotion, and there will be no change in the concerning decision.

“The stand taken by the UDF is a firm secular one. It is against both majority and minority communalism in Kerala. We do not believe in appeasement politics. The CPM is following appeasement politics. Now they are encouraging majority communalism. Earlier, they supported minority communalism. We will not support either, and the UDF will continue to uphold a firm secular stance,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan also pointed out that the state government is shifting its stance on the Sabarimala issue.

“Pinarayi Vijayan had once said the government will stand by the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala case, even if the sky falls, it has totally changed now. But Congress has never altered its stance on Sabarimala. Our stance then and now is with the Ayyappa devotees,” added Satheesan.

Further criticising the Left, Satheesan said the CPM has now become an ultra-right-wing party, chasing every caste and religion for support. “The Ayyappa Sangamam was an utter collapse. Pinarayi was just happy over CM Yogi Adityanath’s message. All the ministers enjoyed it. The fact that Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan are now close allies is the real result of that event."