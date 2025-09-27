Vavar Swamy represents an ancient belief, says Pandalam royal family member

PATHANAMTHITTA: Responding to the controversial remarks made against Vavar, the legendary companion of Lord Ayyappa, during the recently concluded Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam, a member of the Pandalam royal family stated that Vavar Swamy represents an ancient belief.

Earlier on Monday, during the Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam held in Pandalam, Sreeramadasa Mission seer Sandananda Maharshi had alleged that ‘Vavar was an extremist and aggressive.’

Countering this, royal family member Suresh Varma clarified that the traditions and legends surrounding Vavar Swamy have been part of Sabarimala rituals for a long time and must continue without dilution.

Varma told the media that the beliefs, customs, and traditions associated with Sabarimala should remain preserved in their original form for all time.

“Customs should not be changed or altered. Those customs associated with Sabarimala should remain forever regardless of the generation or the times. The rituals should remain intact,” he said.

Earlier, another Pandalam royal family member Pradeep Varma had came down heavily against the Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam organised by the Sangh Parivar outfits, terming it a communal event. He said the meeting, held under the guise of protecting