VN Vasavan emerges as CPM’s key bridge builder with NSS, SNDP

KOCHI: Only a handful of people are close enough to NSS supremo G Sukumaran Nair to call him ‘Mani Chettan’. V N Vasavan, the Minister for Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom, is one of them.

In central Kerala, where community equations decide political fortunes, Vasavan has become the CPM’s indispensable troubleshooter and bridge builder.

When the NSS general secretary publicly lauded the LDF government’s handling of the first Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the man who worked the levers behind the scenes was Vasavan.

Regarded as one of the CPM’s accomplished organisers in central Kerala, Vasavan is credited with persuading both Nair and SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan to back the Sangamam. However, his political acumen goes much deeper: he is considered instrumental in bringing the Kerala Congress (M), once the bulwark of the UDF, into the LDF fold. That single move redrew Kerala’s political map and altered the balance of power in Kottayam and nearby districts, including Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

The thaw in ties with the NSS also bears Vasavan’s imprint. Back in 2017, it was he who encouraged Nair to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nattakom guest house, the first cautious step towards bridging decades of hostility. This April, when Pinarayi personally visited the ailing Nair, who was convalescing at a hospital after a fall, Vasavan was at his side — a symbolic gesture that carried political weight far beyond the hospital walls.

For an Ezhava leader without the benefit of higher education to achieve this stature in Kottayam — the traditional bastion of Oommen Chandy and K M Mani — is no small feat.