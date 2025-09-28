Additional Sabarimala Dwarapalaka peedam traced from house of sponsor’s relative

Pathanamthitta: The Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has recovered another peedam (pedestal) of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at the Sabarimala temple from the residence of a sponsor’s relative in Thiruvananthapuram, officials said on Sunday.

A team led by TDB Vigilance and Security Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar V traced the peedam to the house of a relative of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty at Venjaramoodu on Saturday.

The existence of the additional gold-plated peedam came to light after Potty in 2019 claimed that he had donated an additional peedam, which is no longer seen at Sabarimala.

The revelation came to the notice of the Kerala High Court, which later ordered an investigation into the incident.

Sabrimala Vigilance team then checked the TDB strong room at Aranmula, but could not trace the peedam.

The issue resurfaced when the Kerala High Court bench recently ordered a probe, noticing a reduction in the weight of the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalakas.